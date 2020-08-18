Daily roundup: Man, 20, arrested after allegedly grabbing woman from behind, covering her mouth at Bukit Batok - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man, 20, arrested after allegedly grabbing woman from behind, covering her mouth at Bukit Batok

A 20-year-old man was charged in court on Aug 17 over a case of attempted aggravated outrage of modesty... » READ MORE

2. Members of the public concerned by hundreds gathering at Toa Payoh Town Park

Shin Min Daily News

Despite constant reminders to abide by safety distancing rules during the Covid-19 pandemic, many still continue to gather in public spaces. Over 500 domestic helpers were spotted... » READ MORE

3. Mum shocked after daughter, 5, racks up $1,500 phone bill

Lianhe Wanbao

When she checked her July phone bill, a woman was shocked to find that her five-year-old daughter had racked up a $1,500 phone bill within a month... » READ MORE

4. 'I am sorry to the people I have hurt': Dee Kosh addresses sexual harassment allegations

In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations, YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has admitted to texting a 15-year-old boy...» READ MORE