Daily roundup: Man involved in SG Nasi Lemak chat group pleads guilty - and other top stories today

1. 27-year-old pleads guilty to being involved in SG Nasi Lemak chat group that hosted obscene images and videos

He admitted to his role in running the SG Nasi Lemak chat group, a platform on Telegram that hosted obscene photos and videos... » READ MORE

2. Child at a Pasir Ris kindergarten who tested positive for Covid-19 was in school two weeks ago: ECDA

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The child was quarantined on April 15 after coming into contact with a relative who had the virus... » READ MORE

3. K-drama Vincenzo look back: Is Geumga Plaza real, which Korean celebs made a cameo?

PHOTO: Netflix

Vincenzo released its final episode on Sunday night and we know how K-drama fans feel... » READ MORE

4. Cannot travel overseas, then travel across Singapore lor - for food!

PHOTOS: Instagram/chris_chow_rd, Instagram/Instagram/humblecookery, Instagram/heichuanhuili and Instagram/thekinscafe

We’ve chosen these places for the whole “travel” experience... » READ MORE