Daily roundup: Mixed feelings from Hougang block's residents as they get retested for Covid-19 — and other top stories today

1. Twice in 2 weeks: Mixed feelings from Hougang block's residents as they get retested for Covid-19

A new Covid-19 cluster of 13 cases linked to the block was announced by MOH on Thursday... » READ MORE

2. No Chickenjoy: Jollibee closes Philippines outlet after woman finds fried towel in meal

PHOTO: Facebook/Alique Perez

When she tried to open it up with her hands, she discovered — much to her surprise — that it was a deep-fried towel... » READ MORE

3. Romancing in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert): The best car date spots with stunning views and free parking

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

If you're getting tired of doing the same thing every weekend, why not hit the road for your next date... » READ MORE

4. Jun Ji-hyun denies she and husband are divorcing

PHOTO: Reuters

Ji-hyun's agency Culture Depot has issued a statement slamming the allegations that the pair was separated... » READ MORE

