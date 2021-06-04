Daily roundup: Mixed feelings from Hougang block's residents as they get retested for Covid-19 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Twice in 2 weeks: Mixed feelings from Hougang block's residents as they get retested for Covid-19
A new Covid-19 cluster of 13 cases linked to the block was announced by MOH on Thursday... » READ MORE
2. No Chickenjoy: Jollibee closes Philippines outlet after woman finds fried towel in meal
When she tried to open it up with her hands, she discovered — much to her surprise — that it was a deep-fried towel... » READ MORE
3. Romancing in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert): The best car date spots with stunning views and free parking
If you're getting tired of doing the same thing every weekend, why not hit the road for your next date... » READ MORE
4. Jun Ji-hyun denies she and husband are divorcing
Ji-hyun's agency Culture Depot has issued a statement slamming the allegations that the pair was separated... » READ MORE
