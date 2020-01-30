Daily roundup: Pan Lingling says this specific reunion dinner with her father is her favourite CNY memory - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/panlinglingg
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Pan Lingling says this specific reunion dinner with her father is her favourite CNY memory

From red packets to reunion dinners and family gatherings, there are many memories to reminisce about when it comes to the Chinese New Year. With the first few days of the festival behind us... » READ MORE

2. ​Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1

PHOTO: The Straits Times

All 1.3 million households in Singapore will be given four surgical masks, the Government announced on Thursday (Jan 30)... » READ MORE

3. Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned

PHOTO: AFP

The recent Wuhan virus outbreak has caused a large outcry amongst some Malaysians, whose xenophobic views and crazy theories have become more prominent than ever... » READ MORE

4. Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts

PHOTO: AFP

To wear or not to wear? That is the question as people all over are gripped by fear of the Wuhan virus, which has claimed at least 130 lives so far in China... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES