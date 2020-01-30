Daily roundup: Pan Lingling says this specific reunion dinner with her father is her favourite CNY memory - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Pan Lingling says this specific reunion dinner with her father is her favourite CNY memory

From red packets to reunion dinners and family gatherings, there are many memories to reminisce about when it comes to the Chinese New Year. With the first few days of the festival behind us...

2. ​Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1

PHOTO: The Straits Times

All 1.3 million households in Singapore will be given four surgical masks, the Government announced on Thursday (Jan 30)...

3. Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned

PHOTO: AFP

The recent Wuhan virus outbreak has caused a large outcry amongst some Malaysians, whose xenophobic views and crazy theories have become more prominent than ever...

4. Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts

PHOTO: AFP

To wear or not to wear? That is the question as people all over are gripped by fear of the Wuhan virus, which has claimed at least 130 lives so far in China...