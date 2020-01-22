Daily roundup: Peranakan eatery shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure

One Belimbing Superstar staff member we spoke to who was let go told AsiaOne that employees at the restaurant were informed only on the day of the closure... » READ MORE

2. ​Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around

PHOTO: Facebook / Tin Pei Ling

The picture features her head transplanted on the body of a woman in a rather salacious, skin-revealing cheongsam... » READ MORE

3. Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it

PHOTO: Facebook/amylml

Questioning her maid, she found out that the maid's friends and employment agency had taught her to hurt the child "so that she could go home"... » READ MORE

4. Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

PHOTO: Facebook/Stephanie Chu

What was meant to be a joyous hotpot dinner between friends last Sunday (Jan 19) immediately turned into a horror scene... » READ MORE