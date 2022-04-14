Daily roundup: Pet owner seen dragging a dog on a leash while driving in Johor, gets called up for questioning — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Pet owner seen dragging a dog on a leash while driving in Johor, gets called up for questioning
"The woman used a rope and pulled the dog from the front passenger window as the car was driven slowly"... » READ MORE
2. 'I'm being cancelled already': Tan Chuan-Jin addresses criticisms about Parliament
While acknowledging that "passion and debate" are entertaining, Tan argued that it would be a mistake to prioritise "form over substance"... » READ MORE
3. Titus Low tells talkshow host Phyllis Quek he regrets not starting his OnlyFans earlier
Some members of the public are on his side as they believe he has done no harm... » READ MORE
4. Chef-owner Willin Low fears for his cat after 3m-long python devours neighbour's chicken
"Early bird catches the worm, but kena eaten by a snake"... » READ MORE
