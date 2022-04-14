Daily roundup: Pet owner seen dragging a dog on a leash while driving in Johor, gets called up for questioning — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pet owner seen dragging a dog on a leash while driving in Johor, gets called up for questioning

"The woman used a rope and pulled the dog from the front passenger window as the car was driven slowly"... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm being cancelled already': Tan Chuan-Jin addresses criticisms about Parliament

PHOTO: Instagram/dzarismail

While acknowledging that "passion and debate" are entertaining, Tan argued that it would be a mistake to prioritise "form over substance"... » READ MORE

3. Titus Low tells talkshow host Phyllis Quek he regrets not starting his OnlyFans earlier

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

Some members of the public are on his side as they believe he has done no harm... » READ MORE

4. Chef-owner Willin Low fears for his cat after 3m-long python devours neighbour's chicken

PHOTO: Instagram/Willin Low

"Early bird catches the worm, but kena eaten by a snake"... » READ MORE

