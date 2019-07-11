Daily roundup: Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe

We've got just the list of places in Asia that will make you believe you're taking a vacay in the Western parts of the world, at a fraction of the price and flight time... » READ MORE

2. Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars

PHOTOS: Weibo, Instagram

Besides Ella Yam and Jane Li, which other second-generation stars have been sending social media into excitement with their gorgeous self?... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot

PHOTOS: Twitter

A Malaysian bridal boutique is attracting backlash after they went a little too far off the beaten path for a recent photoshoot... » READ MORE

4. Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car

PHOTOS: Stomp

A 44-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing... » READ MORE