Daily roundup: Popular chee cheong fun stall by former Shangri-La head chef to close after a year — and other top stories today

1. Popular chee cheong fun stall by former Shangri-La head chef to close after a year due to 'manpower issues'
The chef's sister also shared that the stall's last day will be May 8.
2. Former PM Goh Chok Tong poses with scarecrow in Hari Raya Puasa post, gets called out for being tone-deaf
On social media, Goh was criticised for being insensitive towards the Muslim community.
3. Wang Xiaofei gets diarrhoea during livestream eating food he's selling, makes 3 visits to toilet
After tasting the Sichuan boiled beef he had just cooked, the businessman suddenly had a tummy ache.
4. He went from rearing pigs to building a dragon fruit empire
Some 20 years on, the Malaysian now runs a bustling plantation spanning over five acres of land.