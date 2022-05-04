Daily roundup: Popular chee cheong fun stall by former Shangri-La head chef to close after a year — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Popular chee cheong fun stall by former Shangri-La head chef to close after a year due to 'manpower issues'

The chef's sister also shared that the stall's last day will be May 8... » READ MORE

2. Former PM Goh Chok Tong poses with scarecrow in Hari Raya Puasa post, gets called out for being tone-deaf

PHOTO: Facebook/MParader

On social media, Goh was criticised for being insensitive towards the Muslim community... » READ MORE

3. Wang Xiaofei gets diarrhoea during livestream eating food he's selling, makes 3 visits to toilet

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Douyin

After tasting the Sichuan boiled beef he had just cooked, the businessman suddenly had a tummy ache... » READ MORE

4. He went from rearing pigs to building a dragon fruit empire

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Some 20 years on, the Malaysian now runs a bustling plantation spanning over five acres of land... » READ MORE