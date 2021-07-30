Daily roundup: Private clinic staff open up on their challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Stories Behind The Mask: Private clinic staff open up on their challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic

In the fight against the pandemic, the stories of frontline workers at hospitals and polyclinics may sometimes overshadow those from 1,700 odd private clinics dotted across Singapore's heartlands... » READ MORE

2. I worked only for my son, now I don't know who to work for: Mum of teen killed at Bedok basketball court

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

On Monday (July 26) night, her son, Mohd Ridwan, left home for a game of basketball in Bedok and never came back... » READ MORE

3. Why so pai kua: Ya Hui tries to become 'Suzie' using TikTok's Funny Zoom In filter but results are sad

PHOTO: Instagram/yahuiyh, Screengrab from TikTok/ yahuiyh

Since joining the TikTok crowd, local actress Ya Hui has been actively posting videos and even went viral on multiple occasions... » READ MORE

4. 'Maybe she forgot': Video taken by Malaysian woman purportedly shows Covid-19 vaccine not injected

PHOTO: Facebook/ViralMeleTop

A video showing the Covid-19 vaccination process of a woman living in Malaysia has gone viral after the clip appeared to show the vaccine still in the syringe after the needle was withdrawn from her arm... » READ MORE

