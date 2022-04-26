Daily roundup: Quan Yi Fong cries as she feels the pressure after Star Awards win - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'What can I give in return?' Quan Yi Fong cries as she feels the pressure after Best Programme Host win at Star Awards 2022

Once she was backstage, the veteran TV host couldn't stop the tears from flowing and was visibly emotional... » READ MORE

2. S-hook lady goes on rant after her GrabFood drinks were not only undelivered but discarded on the ground

PHOTOS: Instagram/Lerine Yeo, Facebook/Misshopper Boutique

Her delivery was handled so badly that she couldn't hold back ranting about it on Facebook.... » READ MORE

3. Cynthia Koh explains why she didn't 'milk her curves' at Star Awards 2022

Cynthia Koh covered it up at Star Awards 2022 (right) after donning a revealing outfit (left) at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in December 2021. PHOTO: Instagram/Cynthia Koh

If you were expecting Cynthia Koh to show some skin at Star Awards 2022, no one would fault you... » READ MORE

4. 'Chair behind is warping': Singapore influencer hits back after being accused of an 'extreme' Photoshop job

Singapore influencer hits back after being accused of an 'extreme' Photoshop job. PHOTO: Stomp

It seems that if you show off perfectly curated lives online, people expect you to... » READ MORE