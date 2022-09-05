Daily roundup: 'Recovery chances low' for injured dancer of Hong Kong boy band Mirror - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Recovery chances low' for injured dancer of Hong Kong boy band Mirror

Reverend Derek Li Shing Lam on Saturday (Sept 3) night revealed the doctors' diagnosis for his son Mo Li Kai Yin, 27, for the first time since the accident... » READ MORE

2. Taxi driver taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at Woodlands Checkpoint

PHOTO: Stomp

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that they received a call for assistance at 21 Woodlands Crossing at 2.25pm.... » READ MORE

3. Super Junior Singapore concert: Kyuhyun tells fans 'We super long never meet liao', but Leeteuk misses pepper crab more than us

PHOTO: ONE Production

It wasn't just Super Junior who amazed fans with their linguistic skills; the fans' understanding of Korean astounded them as well.... » READ MORE

4. 'He pushed me violently': Singaporean alleges Bangkok tuk-tuk driver turned aggressive over $6 fare

PHOTO: TikTok/bkkdiaries

"BKK tuk-tuk driver demanded more money. I did not agree so he stops halfway and turns violent [sic]"... » READ MORE

