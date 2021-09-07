Daily roundup: Ronny Chieng hasn't seen mum in Singapore for 2 years due to Covid-19 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ronny Chieng hasn't seen mum in Singapore for 2 years due to Covid-19

For Malaysia-born, Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng, he hasn't seen his mum — who's in Singapore — in two years due to the pandemic. Although, it's probably a lot trickier for him as... » READ MORE

2. 'HDB asked if we are doing something illegal': This couple knocked down the walls in their Yishun flat to create a rustic, open-concept space

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Their remodelling was so extensive that it even earned them a call from a HDB officer, Kok Fong tells us. "They asked me why... » READ MORE

3. Hawker Chan responds to criticism after losing Michelin star

PHOTO: AsiaOne

While some have come to the defence of the establishment and offered words of encouragement, others backed the committee's decision, commenting that the brand's current offerings are not worthy of a Michelin star. But what is Hawker Chan's side... » READ MORE

4. Techno music, loud cheers: Maskless diners throw late-night birthday party at Aljunied

PHOTO: Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Speaking to reporters, the restaurant manager, who declined to be named, said his staff had tried their best to... » READ MORE

