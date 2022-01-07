Daily roundup: Security guard handcuffs and assaults woman in her Bangkok condo - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Security guard handcuffs and assaults woman in her Bangkok condo

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, told police that she had approached the security guard for help after she realised she forgot the keycard to her seventh-floor apartment. Shortly after the locksmith left, he... » READ MORE

2. Family secretly revamps home after sending parents off for staycation

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/8cheesetofu

"Am I living in a new house?" her mother asked. Meanwhile, the father continued with the questions: "Is the house already painted?" There was one more big surprise waiting in the master bedroom... » READ MORE

3. Mimi Choo says TVB only offered her a $175 job in the last year

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

It was also reported that some netizens criticised Mimi for being ungrateful and claimed she became a star because of TVB. But, she clarified: "I became famous by singing in bars in Hong Kong. Then, TVB... » READ MORE

4. Lucky colours to wear in 2022, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

PHOTO: www.freepik.com, tartila

For those who are new to this: Each zodiac sign has different forecasts for the new lunar year, so naturally, every sign's lucky colours differ. And just like how it sounds, wearing those few lucky colours based on your zodiac sign is widely believed to... » READ MORE

