Daily roundup: Singapore bans travellers from UK after new coronavirus strain detected - and other top stories today

1. Singapore bans travellers from UK after new coronavirus strain detected

Singapore has joined more than 40 other countries in tightening restrictions on travellers arriving from the United Kingdom, following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain there that appears to be more contagious.... » READ MORE

2. Bobby Au-yeung told by doctors he died after alcohol accident

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

In the latest episode of the Hong Kong talkshow Bong Bong Amigo, veteran actor Bobby Au-yeung shared that there was a lot more to his drinking fiasco back in 2013 than was actually reported. Back then, several Chinese media outlets carried reports of Bobby being rushed to the hospital after a drinking party, and was warded in the intensive care unit for pneumonia..... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong's Mak's Noodle to shutter its last outlet at The Centrepoint next year

PHOTO: Instagram/maksnoodlesg

Fans of the wonton mee from Hong Kong restaurant Mak's Noodle will be sad to hear that the restaurant will be closing down its flagship store at The Centrepoint. Their last day of operations is on Feb 28 next year and it also happens to be the brand's last outlet in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. I'm 27 and I accumulated my first $100k by investing and saving over 4 years

PHOTO: Pixabay

Like most wide-eyed fresh graduates, I accepted a job with reasonable pay and expectations, with little regard for how my initial pay would affect my lifestyle or my subsequent salary.... » READ MORE

