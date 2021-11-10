Daily roundup: Taiwanese celeb reveals her family owns two-thirds of Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Taiwanese celeb reveals her family owns two-thirds of Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia
Appearing as a guest on a Taiwanese talk show, Yvonne Liu revealed that when she was young, her mother often told her .... » READ MORE
2. Singapore removed from EU travel list, may affect VTLs
Thinking of heading to Europe for a year-end vacation? Singaporeans could now face stricter border restrictions... » READ MORE
3. End of an era: Just Acia is closing its Dhoby Ghaut outlet
For over a decade, Just Acia's Dhoby Ghaut outlet has been a popular after-school and weekend hangout spot... » READ MORE
4. The next Lucky Plaza? Dawson HDB residents voice concern over maskless maids gathering at gardens
Residents at SkyVille @ Dawson are concerned that their rooftop garden "has become the next Lucky Plaza", after an influx of foreign domestic helpers... » READ MORE
