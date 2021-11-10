Daily roundup: Taiwanese celeb reveals her family owns two-thirds of Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwanese celeb reveals her family owns two-thirds of Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia

Appearing as a guest on a Taiwanese talk show, Yvonne Liu revealed that when she was young, her mother often told her .... » READ MORE

2. Singapore removed from EU travel list, may affect VTLs

Germany raised its Covid-19 risk alert for Singapore and classified the Republic as a "high-risk area" in October. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Thinking of heading to Europe for a year-end vacation? Singaporeans could now face stricter border restrictions... » READ MORE

3. End of an era: Just Acia is closing its Dhoby Ghaut outlet

PHOTO: Facebook/JustAcia

For over a decade, Just Acia's Dhoby Ghaut outlet has been a popular after-school and weekend hangout spot... » READ MORE

4. The next Lucky Plaza? Dawson HDB residents voice concern over maskless maids gathering at gardens

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Residents at SkyVille @ Dawson are concerned that their rooftop garden "has become the next Lucky Plaza", after an influx of foreign domestic helpers... » READ MORE

