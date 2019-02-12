Daily roundup: Thai bride invites ex-boyfriends to wedding - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online

Tunchanok Boonkacha, also known as Sine, got hitched on Nov 25, and a photo she took with her hubby and unusual guests went viral on Facebooks... » READ MORE

2. New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This will be the first update to the National Anthem since the current version was recorded in 2001... » READ MORE

3. Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

"The driver and PMD rider argued and acted aggressively to each other before parting ways," said the police... » READ MORE

4. Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze

PHOTO: Reuters

“It is all about the money and profits. You cannot solely blame the network for the death [of Gao],” said an industry veteran... » READ MORE