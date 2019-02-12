Daily roundup: Thai bride invites ex-boyfriends to wedding - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Tunchanok Boonkacha, also known as Sine, got hitched on Nov 25, and a photo she took with her hubby and unusual guests went viral on Facebooks... » READ MORE
2. New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
This will be the first update to the National Anthem since the current version was recorded in 2001... » READ MORE
3. Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
"The driver and PMD rider argued and acted aggressively to each other before parting ways," said the police... » READ MORE
4. Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
“It is all about the money and profits. You cannot solely blame the network for the death [of Gao],” said an industry veteran... » READ MORE