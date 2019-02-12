Daily roundup: Thai bride invites ex-boyfriends to wedding - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Tunchanok Boonkacha
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online

Tunchanok Boonkacha, also known as Sine, got hitched on Nov 25, and a photo she took with her hubby and unusual guests went viral on Facebooks... » READ MORE

2. New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This will be the first update to the National Anthem since the current version was recorded in 2001... » READ MORE

3. Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

"The driver and PMD rider argued and acted aggressively to each other before parting ways," said the police... » READ MORE

4. Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze

PHOTO: Reuters

“It is all about the money and profits. You cannot solely blame the network for the death [of Gao],” said an industry veteran... » READ MORE

TRENDING

Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
