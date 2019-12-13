Daily roundup: Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

It's safe to say that perhaps one of the most satisfying experiences in life is being able to have a smooth dump....» READ MORE

2. Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken

PHOTO: Facebook / 紀由屋

One little known fact about little ol’ Japan is that its people have a very unique relationship with KFC....» READ MORE

3. R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife

PHOTO: Instagram/keanna_taiyh, liyacheee

A week after his wife reported him to the police for drug use, Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh has told Taiwanese media...» READ MORE

4. WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month

PHOTO: Pexels

As you can see from the notice here, WhatsApp has recently posted an updated notice...» READ MORE