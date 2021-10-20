Daily roundup: TikToker brings netizens on time travelling journey using Google Maps - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I feel sad my childhood place doesn't exist anymore': TikToker brings netizens on time travelling journey using Google Maps

TikToker Nabil Fahmi's videos include the Central Business District skyline without the iconic Marina Bay Sands in 2009 and the once-bustling Old Woodlands Town Centre that is now a... » READ MORE

2. Shane Pow going to Germany with Pornsak to livestream and sell things

PHOTO: Instagram/pornsakp, Instagram/shanepowxp

When asked what he intends to do there, Shane joked that he wants to go to a place where no one recognises him and sell... » READ MORE

3. 'Experienced a fear like never before': Kim Seon-ho acknowledges scandal, apologises for 'incompetence' towards ex

PHOTO: Instagram/seonho__kim

The 35-year-old actor released his apology this morning (Oct 20) admitting he's "actor K", though his vague statement didn't... » READ MORE

4. Clinic's identity mix-up in Covid-19 case leaves 70-year-old in tears

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When she received a call on Oct 5 asking her to pack her belongings to move to a facility for isolation, she was so scared she... » READ MORE

