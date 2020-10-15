Daily roundup: Woman in viral clip arrested for allegedly spitting at and biting man at Novena Square - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman in viral clip arrested for allegedly spitting at and biting man at Novena Square
A woman was arrested at Novena Square on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 13) after allegedly pouring a bowl of soup on a stranger, biting him and spitting at him...» READ MORE
2. Hong Kong set to be first travel bubble with Singapore, which may mean leisure travel: SourcesHong Kong is the 10th place that Singapore has made special travel arrangements with. PHOTO: Reuters
Singapore is expected to announce its first air travel bubble with Hong Kong, sources told The Straits Times. This means that people will be able to travel... » READ MORE
3. Mixed reviews for Tzuyu's new makeup in Twice's Eyes Wide OpenPHOTO: Facebook/Twice
Twice, a K-pop girl group has released new images of each member's new style for their second album Eyes Wide Open slated on Oct. 26. The avant-garde eye makeup ... » READ MORE
4. Chai Chee resident goes on Facebook to seek rightful owners of 2 hamsters that her cat brought homePHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Thanks to the hunting instincts of her cat, a woman ended up with not one but two hamsters that were nabbed somewhere and plopped at her home in Chai Chee. ...» READ MORE
