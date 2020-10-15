Daily roundup: Woman in viral clip arrested for allegedly spitting at and biting man at Novena Square - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman in viral clip arrested for allegedly spitting at and biting man at Novena Square

A woman was arrested at Novena Square on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 13) after allegedly pouring a bowl of soup on a stranger, biting him and spitting at him...» READ MORE

2. Hong Kong set to be first travel bubble with Singapore, which may mean leisure travel: Sources

Hong Kong is the 10th place that Singapore has made special travel arrangements with. PHOTO: Reuters

Singapore is expected to announce its first air travel bubble with Hong Kong, sources told The Straits Times. This means that people will be able to travel... » READ MORE

3. Mixed reviews for Tzuyu's new makeup in Twice's Eyes Wide Open

PHOTO: Facebook/Twice

Twice, a K-pop girl group has released new images of each member's new style for their second album Eyes Wide Open slated on Oct. 26. The avant-garde eye makeup ... » READ MORE

4. Chai Chee resident goes on Facebook to seek rightful owners of 2 hamsters that her cat brought home

Thanks to the hunting instincts of her cat, a woman ended up with not one but two hamsters that were nabbed somewhere and plopped at her home in Chai Chee. ...» READ MORE

