Daily roundup: Youth detained under ISA for planning attack on local Jews - and other top stories today

1. Youth detained under ISA for planning attack on local Jews
A 20-year-old man who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue, and to take up arms abroad, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA)...
2. Not just a flower pot: Nightclub owner Francesca Way on standing out from the big boys
"During work meetings, people would only talk to my male business partners. It's like I'm just the flower pot lah, and that annoys me sometimes," muses Francesca...
3. Chicken rice with no chicken? Man rages at Foodpanda for 'wrong' order, gets chided online for not reading properly
He soon realised that his order could not be fulfilled in its entirety — the shop had run out of chicken, and he'd only receive four portions of rice with a side of vegetables...
4. There's a new late-night ice cream cafe in town — here are 8 others that will also hit a sweet spot
We've sussed out nine ice cream parlours in Singapore that open past midnight, including two new ones in the North East and Upper Thompson...