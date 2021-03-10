Daily roundup: Youth detained under ISA for planning attack on local Jews - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Youth detained under ISA for planning attack on local Jews

A 20-year-old man who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue, and to take up arms abroad, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA)... » READ MORE

2. Not just a flower pot: Nightclub owner Francesca Way on standing out from the big boys

PHOTO: Instagram/Francescaway

"During work meetings, people would only talk to my male business partners. It's like I'm just the flower pot lah, and that annoys me sometimes," muses Francesca... » READ MORE

3. Chicken rice with no chicken? Man rages at Foodpanda for 'wrong' order, gets chided online for not reading properly

PHOTO: Flickr, Facebook screengrab

He soon realised that his order could not be fulfilled in its entirety — the shop had run out of chicken, and he'd only receive four portions of rice with a side of vegetables... » READ MORE

4. There's a new late-night ice cream cafe in town — here are 8 others that will also hit a sweet spot

PHOTO: Instagram/foursomeicecream, Instagram/icebar.sg

We've sussed out nine ice cream parlours in Singapore that open past midnight, including two new ones in the North East and Upper Thompson... » READ MORE