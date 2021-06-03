Daily roundup: Zhang Zhenhuan and wife expecting second child, hope to deliver in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Zhang Zhenhuan and wife expecting second child, hope to deliver in Singapore

Zhenxuan said they have always wanted to have a second child... » READ MORE

2. Lawrence Wong 'kena arrow' by Ong Ye Kung, Gan Kim Yong during Covid-19 press conference: 'I had a good laugh'

(From left) Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the MTF press conference on May 31, 2021. PHOTO: Ministry of Communications and Information

Ong Ye Kung, on hearing the question, looked to his right at Lawrence Wong. Gan Kim Yong, who was seated in between both men, also looked at Mr Wong... » READ MORE

3. Shane Pow back on screen after his hoo-ha doing livestream sales

Shane Pow has kept a low profile since his drink-driving charge. PHOTO: Instagram/shanepowxp

Michelle Chia says: "His life is just starting out and he has a bright future. It'd be a shame if we don't give him a chance... » READ MORE

4. Suhaimi Yusof uploads funny meme on Malay costumes in wake of Hari Raya standee saga

PHOTO: Instagram/suhaimiyusof_official

In the post, the caption said he understood why the Malay-Muslim community is upset at the recent error from PA... » READ MORE

