This made my day: Thai delivery rider goes beyond call of duty to feed hungry dog

We've seen delivery riders go the extra mile for their customers, but isn't it nice to see that same kindness extended to customers' pets as well?

Last Thursday (Sept 2), Facebook user Orez Picazzo from Thailand posted a short video, which showed a delivery rider going out of his way to feed Picazzo's pet dog.

The heartwarming footage has since been shared more than 56,000 times, and has received more than 11,000 comments.

In the CCTV footage, the delivery rider arrives at Picazzo's residence with the food, lays it out on the floor for the dog — and even cools the food to ensure that the food isn't too hot — before sliding the package under the gate.

While the dog enjoys its meal, the delivery rider goes back to his motorcycle to retrieve his water bottle, and pour out some water for the dog.

He even made sure to clean up after the dog before riding off.

In Picazzo's caption, he explained that he had forgotten to feed his dog before heading to work that morning, and thus resorted to ordering food delivery.

He also told Thai Nation that the dog has been trained to open food delivery packages by itself, as he was often away from home.

Many of the comments on the original Facebook post praised the driver for his kindness, saying that he's a "lovely person", and has a "beautiful heart".

