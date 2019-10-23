Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring

Read also

It’s unclear if SharingIsCaring is still active — it’s not searchable on Telegram due its secret channel setting — but what’s clear is that the police are currently looking into the group, which at the point of our report, had over 100 members.

An anonymous source within SharingIsCaring had informed AsiaOne earlier this month that Teo was actually involved in the group. The SG Nasi Lemak administrator was even hailed as a "hero" in the group chat.

Who is Leonard Teo?

Alongside Liong Tianwei, 37, Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, and Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, Teo was arrested by the police on Oct 14 for their involvement in operating SG Nasi Lemak, which had over 44,000 members before it was shut down.

TODAY managed to obtain further details about Teo, outing him as a freelance actor and dancer. Although his official Facebook page has been taken down, he listed himself as a competitive inline skater and a magician, among other creative appointments.

He was also noted to have confronted YouTuber and radio deejay Dee Kosh on Twitter, egging him to hold a discussion about SG Nasi Lemak on a public platform. This was right after awareness about the Telegram group blew up on Twitter, but right before Teo was nabbed and revealed to be one of its administrators.

Since then, Teo’s social media accounts have gone dark.

‘I feel like I’ve been knighted’

Sometime before his arrest on Oct 14, Teo was apparently invited to join SharingIsCaring. According to our source, only high-ranking members of the channel had the rights to invite others into the perverse fold, and Teo was deemed worthy enough.

“This further justifies how demented the group is,” asserted RC (not his real name), our anonymous source. We can’t verify if the person really is Teo, but his @LeoTeoMX username checks out, similar to his Twitter handle and Facebook page URL.

A screenshot shared by RC showed how one member considers him a “hero” that deserves a spot in SharingIsCaring. In response to the invite, Teo mentioned how he feels like he has been “knighted”.

It remains unclear if Teo contributed anything — pictures, videos, depraved tips and tricks — to SharingIsCaring.

According to The Straits Times, Teo is currently remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation. He will be back in court on Nov 5.

