Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong

PHOTO: Facebook / Alexie Tan
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

In times of crisis, there are always the unscrupulous ones that take advantage of the grim situation and selfishly profit from supplies that they very well know are in high demand. 

Aside from panic-buying rice, toilet paper and condoms (for some reason), folks are desperately looking to stock up on face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. Alas, this has led to some pretty unsavoury endeavours, like buying boxes of respirators and face masks in bulk, leaving next to none for others in need. 

And yes, people can stoop even lower than that. Armed with boxes of face masks, scalpers are selling them off at higher prices than usual to make a killing. One man was allegedly doing so at the carpark of Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre yesterday (Feb 9), claimed Facebook user Alexie Tan. 

Seen and shared by thousands of netizens by now, Alexie contended that she saw a masked man peddling face masks right out of the boot of his car. Apparently, he had been selling (illegally, if true) the masks at a dollar each, or a pricey $40 per carton. 

This kind of people who hoard mask is already bad enough and still sell at $1 per piece, $40/ box illegally. Please...

Posted by Alexie Tan on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Pictures uploaded by Alexie showed that he had over two big boxes full of the face mask cartons. A sign was stuck on a box, though we can’t make out exactly what it says. 

PHOTO: Facebook / Alexie Tan

“Please be more considerate and give those people who really need it a chance to purchase (a) mask,” asserted Alexie. “For instance, people working in the front line.”

It should go without saying that you shouldn’t be dealing with such pedlars, whether it be on online marketplaces like Carousell or in real life. 

While the Ministry of Health has advised that masks should only be worn by those who are unwell, demand for them has spiked, nonetheless. The panic-driven scramble for protection has resulted in product scarcity from hoarding, price gouging, transactional scams, and even fake masks that don’t even protect its users. 

Authorities have warned Singaporeans to stay cautious against such unethical schemes. Famously, Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Louis Ng spoke against a shop that had been selling a box of N95 respirators for $138. 

“Retailers profiteering from the situation will be taken to task,” he warned. “This is a time when we all need to come together and help each other rather than try to take advantage of the situation and profit from it.” 

[ This is not right 👎 ] A box of masks for $138 😱 Many Nee Soon East residents have alerted me about this and I visited...

Posted by Louis Ng Kok Kwang on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Instead of ripping people off, perhaps those with more than enough face masks could do some good, like this couple who gave out 17,000 of them for free at Punggol MRT. 

Posted by Yen Vy Vu Tran on Saturday, February 1, 2020

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital coronavirus

TRENDING

&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine&#039;s Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES