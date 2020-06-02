Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8

The recent coronavirus outbreak revealed the ugly side of some but here's a group of good Samaritans who are killing the virus with kindness.

While others may be hoarding masks or hiking prices up, the group, which includes Singaporean Adrian Tan, 39, and his Vietnamese wife Vy Chen, 34, has been surprising members of the public at Punggol MRT by handing out packs of surgical masks for free.

They gave out a total of 17,000 surgical masks in three days (Jan 31, Feb 1 and Feb 4), Tan told MS News.

A Facebook video posted by Chen showed the group handing out the masks at the open space outside the station as a crowd formed around them.

Although each person was limited to one pack, or 10 masks, the thousands of masks were snapped up in a matter of minutes.

While the Ministry of Health has advised that masks should only be worn by those who are unwell, demand for them has spiked nonetheless.

After hearing about how they were sold out at many pharmacies or marked up here, Tan decided to stock up while he and Tran were in Vietnam celebrating Chinese New Year.

Inspired by Buddhist teachings, the pair wanted to buy as many masks as they could to share with friends, family and the public back here.

"We believe that the kampung spirit is still alive, we just need to set an example," Tan told CNA.

Despite the two-box per person quota there, they managed to get their hands on the masks by visiting different pharmacies and with the help of their friends and family.

They ended up spending about $1,000 on the masks. Six of Chen's friends also contributed money towards the purchase of more masks, Tan added.

The heartwarming deed drew praise from netizens, local and Vietnamese alike.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

"You are amazing."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Those who missed the giveaways and are in need of masks can look out for the next one which will reportedly be at Punggol MRT on Feb 8, 7pm.

Each person will receive a maximum of five masks to ensure that there's enough to go around, Tan said.

ALSO READ: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

kimberly.lim@asiaone.com