Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a ‘detail enhancer’ feature

Samsung may be introducing a "detail enhancer" feature on the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note.

According to Material IT Korea, the camera app on the upcoming phone reportedly has codes referencing the "detail enhancer" feature. It is said to enable the camera to "capture even more detail" at 108MP, which means that macro shots on the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note will be significantly improved over the current Galaxy S21 Ultra.

While the "detail enhancer" feature is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note at launch, it could be introduced to other Galaxy phones with 108MP main cameras.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 models on Feb 8. Purported real-life photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note, camera specs, memory and storage options have also been leaked.

Source: Material IT Korea via Android Central

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.