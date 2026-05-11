Babies on the way: Local actress Apple Chan and Taiwanese former host Linda Chien both expecting 2nd child

Why stop at one bundle of joy when you can have two?

Local actress Apple Chan took to Instagram on Mother's Day (May 10) to announce that she is expecting her second child. The 37-year-old shared a screen recording of herself using AI software ChatGPT, requesting it to generate a photo of herself, her husband and their son "with a second baby to complete the family".

In a brief moment, the family of three is depicted in an AI-generated image smiling happily on a plush couch with an adorable baby girl in Apple's arms.

"Aww, the baby girl is so cute - oh wait, has it come true?" Apple wrote in the video, showing herself winking while holding a sonogram.

She playfully captioned her post: "Be careful what you ask ChatGPT for, the universe is listening. Happy Mother's Day!"

In the comments, celebrities including Lee Teng, Charmaine Hui and Jayley Woo congratulated Apple on the good news.

Hong-Kong born Apple married her husband, entrepreneur Jensen Goh, in 2024 and together, they have a son nicknamed Lil A who was born in August the same year. She is best known for her roles in Ah Boys Go Army 4 (2017) and Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

'Days as an only child coming to an end'

The same day, Taiwanese former host-actress Linda Chien also took to the app to hard launch that she is pregnant with her second child.

In heartwarming pictures with her firstborn son - born in 2024 - the 42-year-old wrote: "My dear son, thank you for choosing me as your mum! Even though your days as an only child are coming to an end, don't worry - Mama will still love you with all her might."

The end of the post reveals two sonograms, with the addition of a "Happy Mother's Day" clipart atop.

Taiwanese celebrities like host Kid Lin and actress Dora Hsieh congratulated Linda in her comments section.

Linda, also known as Butterfly, left the entertainment industry after a scandal in 2020 when Chinese influencer Grace Chow - who was Taiwanese singer Show Lo's girlfriend at the time - exposed her as the third party in their relationship. In 2021, she was rumoured to have married a Shanghai doctor.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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