Batman Beyond film with Michael Keaton cancelled, would have featured Catwoman

First Batgirl, then Batman: Caped Crusader. Now, a live-action adaptation of Batman Beyond has also been axed.

The Bat-family is not safe. In addition to news that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, reports have emerged that a Batman Beyond film starring Michael Keaton is another casualty of the 10-year plan for the DC Universe.

Batman Beyond first started as an animated TV series created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett.

Following the story of the show, the movie would have seen an elderly Bruce Wayne – with Keaton reprising his role from Batman Returns – mentoring teenager Terry McGinnis to become a new Batman in a cyberpunk future.

The film was being written by Christina Hodson, who also penned Birds of Prey, the upcoming The Flash movie, and the cancelled Batgirl.

In addition, the project was prepared to revive the relationship between Keaton's Batman and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman – who was last seen slinking away in Batman Returns.

However, Keaton still isn't quite done with Batman just yet. He will also be starring in The Flash, which will release on June 16, 2023.

The actor was originally set to have a bigger Batman renaissance, as he also had an appearance in the cancelled Batgirl film. Previously, Batgirl director Adil El Arbi had also expressed interest in filming a Batman Beyond project.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.