Benz Hui's daughter outs 'individual from Singapore' for leaking funeral details, Collin Chee apologises

Local actor Collin Chee has apologised for allegedly leaking details about late veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's funeral details to the media.

This comes after Benz's daughter Charmaine made an Instagram post on Saturday (Dec 6), thanking family, friends and Hong Kong broadcaster TVB for assisting them in giving Benz a "solemn farewell". She also thanked them for respecting that it was a closed-door ceremony, "with no recording, no filming, and no sharing of any kind".

However, she highlighted one "individual from Singapore" who appeared not to pay heed.

She wrote towards the end of her post: "Unfortunately, certain ceremony details were leaked to press outside of Hong Kong and with immense disappointment to this individual from Singapore, to his ignorance and invasion of privacy.

"Sometimes, silence speaks far louder than exposure."

Benz died on Oct 28 at the age of 76 from multiple organ failure due to kidney cancer. His funeral was held on Nov 17 and 18, with many Hong Kong celebrities including Charmaine Sheh, Raymond Wong, Nick Cheung, Bosco Wong, Ben Wong and Roger Kwok seen paying their final respects.

While Benz's daughter did not disclose the identity of the person, HK01 reported yesterday that a search on the internet revealed Collin to have spoken to Singapore media previously.

Collin, 58, had previously told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published on Nov 18 that he attended Benz's funeral and revealed parts of Benz's stepson's eulogy, which he said moved him to tears.

In response to the allegations, Collin was reportedly immediately apologetic and told 8World in an article published yesterday that he had shared his relationship with Benz to the local media because he wanted everyone to know "what a good person he is".

He stated that he did not expect to hurt or offend anyone and added that he had sent a text message to the family to express his apologies.

Collin had attended Charmaine's wedding in Hong Kong in December 2023 and emceed at her Singapore wedding in January 2024.

He had also shared with the media previously that he and Benz's Singaporean wife, Angeli Lung, were colleagues in Mediacorp and had known each other for many years.

