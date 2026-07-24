Chew Chor Meng and Simon Yam's daughters graduate from university, Diana Ser shares advice before 2 children 'fly the coop'

Local actor Chew Chor Meng's daughter Chloe recently graduated from National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours).

In an Instagram post on July 22, his wife Deon Tan shared photos from the ceremony, adding how they are proud of the woman she has become.

Chor Meng, who turns 58 in November, married Tan, 51, in 2000. They had Chloe in 2002 and their second daughter Cheyenne in 2004.

"From the day you were born, you have been such a joy to us. You have always been an easy child, a disciplined student and someone who carries yourself with maturity, wisdom, and grace," said Tan.

She remarked how Chloe has never given them a reason to worry. "As you embrace this next milestone, may you face every joy and every challenge with courage, faith and humility."

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Hong Kong actor Simon Yam's only child Ella has also completed university.

In a joint Instagram post on July 22 with Simon, 71, and her supermodel mother Qiqi, 58, Ella shared that she recently graduated from London School of Economics with first-class honours.

According to Prestige Hong Kong, she studied sociology with subsidiary mathematics and finance.

"So grateful for this journey. Since day one I've always loved learning, and graduating from my dream school has been an incredible experience," said the 21-year-old.

"As I've always said, knowledge is everything! It makes you push yourself, and it's not easy but it's so worth it, because continuous learning is one of the beauties of life. Happy to graduate with the ones I love most"

She was also awarded the Hobhouse Memorial Prize for Best Third Year Sociological Dissertation.

Simon and Qiqi congratulated her in the comments section, with the former saying she's the "most hardworking girl".

In the photos they shared, the couple — who married in 1997 — were clad in matching black suits to the graduation ceremony while Ella wore a dark purple dress she designed herself.

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While these celebrity parents are celebrating their children's academic accomplishments, it's only the beginning for Diana Ser.

The local presenter has three kids — Jake, 20, Christy, 18 and Jaymee, 15 — with her actor-turned-banker husband James Lye.

Yesterday (July 23), Diana took to Instagram to share that Jake and Christy will be off to university next year.

"As my brood fly the coop to embark on exciting adventures, Mama has some things for them to remember," said the 54-year-old.

She shared a series of photos with advice for her kids.

Firstly, to iron their clothes as she feels that "clean and well-pressed clothes speak volumes about self-respect and discipline".

She also advises them to seek solace in nature and get enough sleep to "look and think better".

Additionally, "don't just make friends". "Cultivate relationships that last. These provide emotional and psychological support, and relationships anchor you to a place."

Lastly, she wants her children to get different perspectives when it comes to decision-making but hopes they ground their choices to what matters most to them — their values, passion and loved ones.

Diana has previously shared that Jake, who enlisted in the army mid-2025, hopes to study law after his national service.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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