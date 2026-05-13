Chicken rice stall auntie claims she and husband called police themselves after assaulting Huang Yiliang

The owner of Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice stall, who is in a public feud with Huang Yiliang, has claimed she and her husband called the police after assaulting him on May 10.

The woman, known as Lihua or Enah, told 8World in a report on May 12 that her husband had hit the 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker at his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman.

She said: "If you're the one being insulted, how would your husband react? I'm a decent woman, not someone who can be bullied like this. It hurts me greatly to be treated this way."

Lihua added they also called the police after assaulting Yiliang.

"We waited for the police to arrive and didn't run away. Because we hit someone, we knew we were wrong, so we called the police. We are not afraid," she said.

The assault comes after a five-second clip surfaced on Reddit on May 6, where Yiliang and Lihua were seen in an altercation outside their stalls at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

The latter told Shin Min Daily News on May 7 that Yiliang had called her a prostitute and demanded he publicly apologised to her, while Yiliang told the Chinese daily the clip doesn't tell the full story.

Both of them told 8World separately on May 9 that the feud started from the 50-year-old female stall assistant that Yiliang employed.

Yiliang had invited the woman to rest at his home, located nearby, during their break time before the evening operations. Lihua allegedly asked the assistant if they had slept together, making the latter very uncomfortable.

Yiliang then confronted Lihua, which led to them shouting at each other in the viral video posted on May 6.

Lihua alleged it was the assistant who told her Yiliang had wanted her to sleep with him. However, the assistant told 8World that she and Yiliang are innocent.

On May 10, Yiliang and the assistant were at their stall when Lihua called the latter over to where she and her husband were waiting.

According to new footage posted on TikTok on May 12, both of them wanted her to explain the matter, adding they were not going to "hit" her.

Lihua said at one point: "Your boss said I kept asking you [about sleeping together]. I didn't say this. I want you to clarify this, because it's unfair to me."

A separate TikTok video showed Yiliang speaking loudly to his assistant, who is inside his stall: "Stop talking to her already, understand?"

Yiliang recounted to The Straits Times in a May 11 report that Lihua and her husband had cussed at them, which he retaliated by shouting back, and as he stepped out of the stall, Lihua's husband hit his right ear from the back, causing him to fall forward.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and discharged on the same day with painkillers and three days of medical leave.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said investigations on the assault are ongoing.

Despite the dispute, Yiliang told Lianhe Zaobao in a report on May 11 that he is not moving his stall as business is stable, and he would distance himself from Lihua.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com