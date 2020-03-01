f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

The new year is here, but while some of us are able to recover from the scars of the previous year, others aren't quite so lucky.

Within the short span of just two months, the last months of 2019 saw the untimely passing of two popular female K-pop stars, Sulli and Goo Hara.

Prior to their suicides, both had dealt with relentless bullying both online and offline: The former mainly due to her career choices and fashion preferences, the latter for her appearance and a controversial past relationship.

Sulli's former group-mate from the girl group f(x), Amber Liu, confessed to CBS This Morning in an interview uploaded on Thursday (Jan 2) that she was still processing her friend's death. 

"Sulli was great," Amber reminisced, adding: "I miss her a lot right now." 

She fondly recalled that Sulli was always a "ball of joy".

Back when they were still in the same unit, Amber recounted that she used to get bogged and beaten down by harsh comments. Sulli, on the other hand, always seemed to be able to quickly get over them after talking through it.

However, as the years passed, Amber witnessed firsthand how the toll of cyberbullying, coupled with expectations set upon K-pop entertainers by the industry, had on them.

Female idols, in particular, have it harder than their male counterparts.

The 27-year-old rattles off a mental checklist female idols have to measure up against, including and not limited to whether their legs were the right shape or if their hair were the right length.

"Okay, is your hair on point? Is your face on point? Is what you're wearing good?" she shared.

Amber herself is no exception. She recounted conversations between other female idols and how they always revolved around the topic of diets and weight loss, as well as her own struggles to fit the mould. 

"My skin was too tan and I had to brighten my skin. I lost a lot of weight. I developed a lot of really bad eating disorders," she revealed.

Despite the fact that South Korea experiences one of the highest suicide rates at 29.6 suicide deaths per 100,000, according to the World Health Organisation, mental health is still considered a taboo topic in the country.

"When (people) hear you're getting help they're like, 'What? Why are you getting help? That's weird," Amber elaborates. "That stigma against mental health is just so strong."

Following the stars' deaths, the Korean Entertainment Management Association announced plans to curb cyber violence, root out malicious commenters and have them punished. Though Amber feels it's a great starting point, she believes that everyone could do their own part simply by being kind.

"The easiest thing that we all can do, everybody can do, is try to be kind to one another."

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities kpop Suicides death South Korea

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES