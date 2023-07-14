'I'm in so much pain, help me': Gary Chaw makes heartbroken posts of ex-wife

"Marriage is a meaningless promise."

That was what Malaysian singer Gary Chaw wrote in one of his multiple posts last night (July 13) and today about his ex-wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling.

It all started off with Shu-ling, 44, making an Instagram post yesterday, sharing about her latest updates, and businessman James Chen commented on it.

"The Philodendron gloriosum is very beautiful," he wrote, referring to the potted plant behind Shu-ling in the first photo of her post.

Shu-ling replied: "It's beautiful. You see I even had to kneel down to take a photo with it." She referred to the plant using a male pronoun in Mandarin.

The plant appeared to have been gifted to Shu-ling by Chen's wife.

Shortly after, Gary, 44, replied to James's comment with "WTF to my message" and responded to Shu-ling in Mandarin: "Kneel? For a photograph, okay. You can't kneel for anything else. Your children's father said this."

Gary's two comments have since been deleted.

Following that, he made eight Instagram posts on his account, seemingly to hint that he has not gotten over his divorce.

In the first post, he included a picture of himself, Shu-ling and their two children, Joe and Grace, and wrote in the caption: "Best moment of my life, so far". Later, he commented on his own post with: "I'm not necessarily the one with a bad temper".

This is followed by a second post, in which he included another family photo. In the caption, he wrote: "I wish the next guy appreciates her more than I do. If he doesn't, I'll find him and express my feelings". He also commented on the post about an hour later with: "What am I going after? It's gone, what am I chasing for?"

In the next post, he tagged Shu-ling directly and wrote that he will wait for her lawyers to call him. When a netizen asked if Shu-ling had hurt him, he replied: "Nah. We hurt each other because we loved each other."

A netizen also asked if he was drunk in the third post, to which Gary replied: "Not drunk. Hurt."

He also posted an Instagram Story of it, in which he wrote: "I boldly spoke my mind and the first reaction that netizens gave was whether I was drunk. All I want to say is, f*** you. I didn't drink a single drop of alcohol. Do you understand my pain? Don't think that you know everything, child."

Next, he posted a grainy photo of Shu-ling and himself, writing: "Wedding day! We said to promise and ensure. It's all useless."

He later wrote in the comment section "Marriage is a meaningless promise" and "It's all just empty talk."

This was followed by a few other posts of Shu-ling with their children.

At one point, Gary even posted a black and white photo of himself with the caption: "Ok, I'm ready to go. Bye bye".

Netizens were concerned about his well-being and one even told him not to do anything silly.

Gary replied: "You are the silly one".

In the final late-night post, he included a wedding photo of Shu-ling and himself and wrote: "I am messed up, but I still love her. I was foolishly scolded, laughed at and threatened, but also foolishly happy."

A netizen asked him to write a song for her, to which Gary replied: "What she wants is not a song anymore."

This morning, he continued with another post, which said: "I'm in so much pain, help me."

Netizens commented that he should "stay strong" and think about his two children.

Gary and Shu-ling married in 2008. In an interview in 2019, he admitted that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017 and was on the road to recovery. Over the years, there were rumours of the couple falling out because of his drinking habits and violent temper.

In a press conference last October, Gary discussed netizens who commented on his marriage and said that it is his "personal matter". He announced his divorce with Shu-ling on Instagram in November last year, after 14 years of marriage.

