Jacqueline Wong stopped by TVB from making public apology after Andy Hui cheating scandal: 'They were afraid of public backlash'

She's released new music and even gotten married, but for four years, Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong was persona non-grata after being caught in a cheating scandal with singer Andy Hui in 2019.

She was dating fellow TVB actor Kenneth Ma at the time while Andy was married to singer-actress Sammi Cheng.

In a recent interview on Commercial Radio Hong Kong, the 35-year-old said that she had known in advance that her affair would be revealed.

"Before the incident, there were rumours that some news regarding us would be released," she explained. "To be honest, I was afraid and very worried of what would happen if it came to light. It was like a time bomb waiting to explode.

"So when the news came out, I was actually calm but my emotions were in another world."

Jacqueline admitted she thought of suicide when the scandal broke.

"I thought about whether I should disappear from this world," she said. "A lot of close friends later came to my home to watch over me. But I was in a very bad place emotionally, like a floating cloud."

Jacqueline also felt guilt as her dad and sister, host Scarlett Wong, were hounded by the media in the aftermath, with reporters waiting outside their homes.

Nevertheless, they never complained, bearing Jacqueline's fragile emotional state in mind, she revealed.

Jacqueline was criticised back then for not making a prompt public apology, but revealed that she was actually stopped by her company, broadcaster TVB.

"I remember the day the news broke, I asked the company if we should hold a press conference to issue an apology, but they were afraid of public backlash and questions people would ask, so they advised against it for the time being," she said.

Jacqueline even told her friend that she had the urge to "go downstairs to meet the reporters to apologise" but her friend stopped her.

She later apologised through an Instagram post a day after the scandal.

She left Hong Kong for the US 10 days after the scandal broke, not even having the time to see her father beforehand, and only returned after eight months.

"When I arrived in the US, my family members thought I could cope with my emotions and would send me messages separately," she said.

"After my emotions stabilised, my dad called to scold me, telling me to think carefully about the consequences before doing something and that I can't be so wilful."

Jacqueline finally returned to Hong Kong after one of her three sisters had a baby, and was met with a warm welcome by her family.

Her dad died last December from an illness but managed to see his daughter's marriage to RubberBand drummer Lai Man Wang in October.

"I got to spend more time with my dad when I came back, but I feel it wasn't enough," Jacqueline admitted. "I thought I could spend more time with him. Maybe this is my regret."

