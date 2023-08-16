Ex-TVB actress Jacqueline Wong rumoured to be marrying drummer boyfriend

Four years after ex-TVB actress Jacqueline Wong had a career-ending affair with married Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, she is finally getting a chance at her own marital happiness.

In a report by Hong Kong publication Oriental Daily today (Aug 16), the 34-year-old, who is a singer-songwriter now, is rumoured to have registered for marriage with her boyfriend, Lai Man Wang, a drummer from Cantopop band RubberBand.

According to Hong Kong publication On.cc, as the news came quite suddenly, there were speculations that Jacqueline is pregnant.

In April 2019, Jacqueline, who was dating Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma then, was caught kissing and hugging Andy, 56, in the back seat of a vehicle. Andy, who was already married to Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng, held a press conference later, tearfully apologising to his wife.

Kenneth broke up with Jacqueline and she left TVB. In July 2022, Jacqueline subtly confirmed that she was in a relationship with Man Wang after she was spotted walking her dogs with him.

They were reportedly living together then and when asked if they have plans to get married, Jacqueline replied that she was prioritising her career. She also reportedly said that Man Wang had been her pillar of support since her scandal and helped her in her career.

[[nid:643020]]

Jacqueline made a comeback as a singer-songwriter this year and released two songs. Speaking about the backlash that she faced after her scandal in 2019 in a radio interview in June, she said: "I might have been bothered by the criticisms in the past and did not know how to handle them, but I have since calmed down."

"Frankly speaking, I have heard all types of harsh words. What others said about me were due to my past actions. What I can do now is to do my part as there are some things not within my control," she added.

Hong Kong publication On.cc also contacted Kenneth today for his reaction to Jacqueline's impending marriage.

The 49-year-old, who is currently engaged to Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong replied in a message: "Congratulations to them".

ALSO READ: 'I'm happy people thought I had plastic surgery': Ex-Miss Singapore contestant Michelle Poa on joining Miss Hong Kong 2023

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com