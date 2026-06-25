Jet Li shares rare photos with 4 daughters from 2 marriages: 'Learning to be my children's friend'

As stars posted loving messages to their fathers on June 21, action star Jet Li made a tribute to his four children instead.

The 63-year-old has daughters Jane, 26, and Jada, 23, with his wife, former actress Nina Li Chi, 64.

He also has daughters Si, 38, and Taimi, 37, from his first marriage with former actress Huang Qiuyan, 64.

On June 21, Jet took to Instagram to share a clip from So Be It, his podcast with Jada, who asked: "Do you think you're successful as a father?"

"I don't think I'm a success. In each age, I try my best, but trying your best doesn't mean you're good. Until today, I'm still learning," he said.

"I don't want to be a father anymore. I want to be my four daughters' friend."

The video also featured old photos of Jet with his daughters, and he captioned the post with "Learning to be my children's friend."

On the same day, Jet made a Weibo post sharing more old photos taken with his children and wished "all fathers good health and happiness".

"I am grateful for my daughters' companionship; I have watched you grow up, and you have watched me grow old!" he said.

The China-born action star, who has been a Singapore citizen since 2009, was married to Qiuyan, his Kids from Shaolin (1984) co-star, from 1987 to 1990.

He tied the knot with Nina in 1999. They were recently seen on a spiritual retreat in Nepal, which drew attention as Nina has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her retirement in 1992.

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