Jet Li reveals wife Nina Li Chi set aside funds for his daughters from 1st marriage, enough to last for life

Just last week, Jet Li surprised netizens with a rare tribute to all four of his daughters from his two marriages, casting doubt on rumours that he favours his two younger daughters with his current wife.

The action star has daughters Si, 38, and Taimi, 37, from his first marriage with former actress Huang Qiuyan from 1987 to 1990. He also has younger daughters Jane, 26, and Jada, 23, with former actress Nina Li Chi, whom he married in 1999.

In the June 25 episode of his So Be It podcast which he helms with Jada, the 63-year-old discussed the rarely spoken family dynamic between himself, Nina and his two older daughters.

Subsequently, the topic delved into ensuring fairness among the two pairs of girls, where he revealed Nina's good ties with Si and Taimi.

"Lots of things get talked about on Chinese platforms. Some people will say I don't treat my two older daughters nicely... We've never wanted to explain it," said Jet, who became a Singapore citizen in 2009.

"Before having you and Jane, your mother said, 'Okay, I will take care of [the older daughters] and pay for them to go to school and everything. Don't worry.'

"Your mum's relationship with them is very nice, they're very close."

When Jada questioned what his input had been back then, Jet answered that he encouraged the arrangement, also acknowledging that if he had been the only one to finance their expenses, they would hold affection only for him.

"I hoped they would have a good relationship with your mum. So then she decided to put some money behind and I think it's good enough for the two of them until they're 100 years old."

Back on the topic of equality, Jada jumped in yet again: While the funds might be "good enough", were they "fair"?

Jet clarified that the money is good enough for a normal lifestyle and even if the sisters don't work, they would still have enough to take care of themselves.

He added that Nina even purchased two houses for them and when they started working, she told them to use their earnings to look after themselves.

"We don't need it... You need to give this money to your mum because she's not had it easy. You only need to take care of her and not us," she reportedly told Si and Taimi.

Sharing more on the family's cordial relationship, Jet said that they all have fun together, playing mahjong and cards when they fly overseas to see each other in America and Singapore every year.

Addressing the audience, Jada spoke about Si and Taimi: "They definitely take care of me a lot whenever they can."

Summing up the discussion, Jet spoke about the rumours surrounding his relationship with his oldest daughters again. He commented that the duo has no desire to be famous, hence refrain from speaking on matters surrounding their family. At times, they expressed indignation over netizens' speculation and feel that it's "unfair" to Jet, wishing they could speak out against the rumours.

"I tell them that it's okay - as long as they're happy and so am I, that's good enough," said Jet.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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