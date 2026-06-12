JJ Lin's girlfriend takes legal action against alleged rumour-mongers spreading gossip about her and family

JJ Lin's girlfriend Annalisa Qi Qi is reportedly taking legal action against netizens spreading false rumours.

The 45-year-old Singaporean singer-songwriter is said to have been dating the Chinese influencer since February 2024.

Last month, he attended her university graduation ceremony in New York.

A statement from Beijing Huatian Law Firm said that since February 2025, netizens claiming to be 23-year-old Annalisa's classmates have been spreading false news on social media, including allegations that she is a thirst-trap influencer, works in the escort industry, owes money, uses drugs and has undergone plastic surgery.

The gossip escalated after JJ soft-launched their relationship in a social media post last December.

The rumour-mongers allegedly modified photos, fabricated false information and obtained private information of Annalisa's father through illegal means to claim he is a criminal.

Her lawyer stated that evidence shows the suspect had disseminated gossip to fan groups, before reposting to fuel public opinion.

Annalisa has filed a police report. Some of the social media accounts have also been identified and the law firm has initiated civil, administrative, and criminal proceedings.

It stated that Annalisa has zero tolerance for cyberbullying and malicious rumour-mongering and will fully co-operate with the authorities in their investigation to safeguard her own and others' legitimate rights.

Earlier in March, word on Chinese social media suggested the couple had split because Annalisa wasn't seen in photos JJ had posted of his birthday celebration.

His attendance at her recent graduation dispelled the rumours.

In May, there were also rumours that JJ was fighting with his brother and sister-in-law over his relationship with Annalisa. But his mother later told reporters the couple usually don't butt into JJ's life.

She also hopes the rumours will abate, and no one will try and sow discord among the family members.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com