K-pop group The Boyz dine at Dempsey Hill restaurant after Singapore concert

South Korean stars have been hitting our shores quite often recently, from the likes of Lee Do-hyun and Cha Eun-woo to Ji Chang-wook.

Yesterday (July 20), K-pop boy group The Boyz came to our sunny island for their Zeneration world tour.

One of the members Ji Chang-min, also known by his stage name Q, took to Instagram to post snippets of their short stay here after the concert.

They seemed to have dined at Morsels, a private dining restaurant at Dempsey Hill, which is roughly a 10-minute drive from their concert venue at The Star Theatre in Buona Vista.

Looking at the Morsels' selection, the idols seemed to have ordered off-menu items, such as black pepper crabs and cuttlefish you tiao.

Members Young-hoon and Kevin also made their own posts, showing the gifts and notes they received from their fans, who are called TheB.

"Love you Singapore," said Young-hoon in his caption, posing with a bouquet of flowers sent by a fan.

Kevin on the other hand posted a slew of selfies.

The youngest member Eric however had to sit out the concert.

A few hours before the show, The Boyz's agency IST Entertainment announced on Twitter that Eric would not be performing at the Singapore stop as he "fell down the stairs" while preparing for the concert.

"A thorough examination showed that he had temporary muscle pain," said the company in an update this morning, adding that Eric sustained no major injuries.

ALSO READ: No joke: BTS' Jin manages to stop robbery in Brazil while serving military service in South Korea

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.