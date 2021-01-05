Ku Hye-sun spills about new beau, says she's thinking of who to invite for her wedding

It's been more than a year since South Korean star Ku Hye-sun's messy divorce with her ex-husband actor-model Ahn Jae Hyun played out in the public. And the actress has remained mostly out of the limelight since she announced that she was leaving for England, to allegedly take up language studies.

That is until now. The 36-year-old's love life has become a topic of discussion once more, though this time it's because the Hye-sun said she would like a wedding.

On Monday (Jan 4), she revealed on virtual reality show, Kakao TV's Face ID that she would like a proper wedding ceremony in the future because she did not have one previously.

She also revealed that she has been writing down the names of people she wants to invite to her wedding. "I've made a list, but it's longer than I thought. There are more than 10 people," Hye-sun laughed.

And the reason why has a wedding on her mind could be because she's seeing someone new.

She shared in an earlier episode of the show on Dec 28 that she was seeing someone new and they first met three months ago. However, they have only seen one another three times as they only meet once a month. She went on to explain that she's not fond of clingy men.

Hye-sun met her former husband Jae-hyun on the set of the drama Blood in 2015 and they got married in 2016.

News of the divorce first broke on Aug 18, 2019, with Hye-sun accusing her ex-husband of gossiping about her and cheating on her. She also claimed that he asked for a divorce as he didn't find her nipples sexy.

Jae-hyun hit back with a statement of his own, saying that she trespassed into his apartment and only told "truths that benefited her".

Their divorce was finalised on July 15, 2020.

It would seem that Hye-Sun has moved on from her very public divorce, and perhaps that's why she's choosing to keep the identity of her new beau under wraps for now.

