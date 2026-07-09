Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome 2nd child

South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have welcomed their second bundle of joy.

Korean publication JTBC reported yesterday (July 8) that an industry insider broke the news, saying that Seung-gi, 39, and Da-in, 33, welcomed their son on July 7. They also assured that both mother and newborn are in good health and that Seung-gi was by their side.

The celebrity couple married in 2023 after beginning their relationship in late 2020. In February 2024, they welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Seung-gi first shot to fame with the song Because You're My Woman in his debut 2004 album The Dream of a Moth and is known for his performances in drama series including Shining Inheritance (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010) and Vagabond (2019). Da-in last appeared in the period drama My Dearest (2023).

Since their relationship was made public in 2021, they faced difficulties due to the financial fraud scandal surrounding Da-in's mother, veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri, and her stepfather, businessman Lee Hong-heon.

Mi-ri was investigated in 2009 for stock manipulation, while Lee was suspected of insider trading.

While the couple faced break-up rumours and objections to their relationship from Seung-gi's fans, he defended Da-in's parents in a lengthy social media post days after their wedding in 2023.

In 2025, after Lee's arrest for his alleged involvement in stock manipulation, Seung-gi announced in a statement that he and Da-in had severed ties with her family and apologised for defending Lee previously.

Seung-gi will be holding his solo concerts - his first in 13 years - in Seoul on Oct 24 and 25.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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