Lee Teng recalls wife's miscarriage in 2020: 'I saw my baby for the last time through a video call'

Lee Teng was filming a programme in Singapore in 2020 when he received news from his Taiwan-born wife Gina Lin, then seven months pregnant, that their unborn baby had no heartbeat.

"To be honest, my memory of that day is very hazy. I felt like an empty shell," the 42-year-old Singaporean host recounted in the upcoming episode of Tuesday Report: Gone Before Goodbye, which airs tonight (July 14).

He shared that even though he travelled to Taiwan — where Gina had returned to about a month earlier to prepare for birth — as soon as possible to accompany her, they only saw each other in person about three weeks later because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Lee Teng, who married Gina in 2020, said: "She'd lost so much weight... The difference was very stark. I remember when I sent her back to Taiwan to prepare for the birth, she was so bright and full of life. The next time I saw her, she looked completely drained."

In late July 2020, he announced via an Instagram post that they had miscarried their baby, nicknamed Xiao Dou Ya.

In the programme, Gina shared that when she first heard their unborn child — a boy — no longer had a heartbeat, she couldn't stop crying. Her mum told her they would face it together and not wait any longer by going to the hospital.

The 33-year-old recounted: "I remember very clearly that we were in the maternity ward and you could hear babies crying, but mine was so quiet."

She added that after she delivered the baby alone, the nurse asked if she would like to carry him. She replied she didn't "dare to look".

Gina said: "Then, the nurse said something to me, 'Ma'am, you realised something was wrong very quickly. The baby's colour is still beautiful. He hasn't turned blue and his skin is still a lovely colour.'

"As I was carrying him, I thought, 'Why isn't he crying? Why isn't he moving?'"

She also kept questioning herself what she had done wrong for this to happen.

Lee Teng told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published today about their experience: "I saw my baby for the last time through a video call. This has always been a regret of mine because I couldn't be with him in person."

The couple have since had a son named Ellison, born in July 2025.

Lee Teng said in Tuesday Report that during this pregnancy, Gina bought a foetal heart-rate monitor and could only fall asleep after listening to the baby's heartbeat every night.

Gina also said she didn't dare to let herself feel too happy in the early stages of the pregnancy and had scheduled prenatal check-ups once every two weeks instead of once a month. She also didn't dare to prepare anything for the baby before birth.

"Although we have a child now, we see them as separate individuals. But the child we lost will always remain in my heart. He can never be replaced. He has his own place in our family and deep in my heart," Lee Teng reflected.

Both of them believed that while the pain would last for a lifetime, they could learn to live with it.

Tuesday Report: Gone Before Goodbye is now available on Mewatch and airs on Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 8.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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