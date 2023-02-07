More hearts broken: Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announce wedding date

Wedding bells are ringing and hearts are breaking as another South Korean heartthrob is officially off the market.

On Tuesday (Feb 7), South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi announced his engagement to Lee Da-in through an Instagram post. The wedding ceremony will be held on April 7.

The 36-year-old said in his post: "Today, I would like to inform you of the most important decision in my life. Lee Da-in, the woman that I love, and I have decided to transit from lovers to 'newlyweds'. She has accepted my proposal. I am announcing this to you with joy in my heart from having someone to be responsible for."

In May 2021, Seung-gi was photographed by Korean media Dispatch to be out on a date with Da-in. Back then, Seung-gi revealed that they met through playing golf and had been dating for six months. He was also photographed bringing Da-in to visit his grandmother.

Some fans disapproved, however, as Da-in's complex family background was concerning.

Da-in, 30, is a South Korean actress and her birth parents are veteran actress Kyeon Mi-ri and actor Im Young-gyu.

In 2009, Mi-ri, was investigated for stock manipulation, with her husband Lee Hong-heon — Da-in's stepfather — suspected of insider trading.

There were even rumours swirling of their break-up which Seung-gi denied in a post on his official website.

In his engagement post, he praised Da-in for her kindness and said: "She has a heart of gold, and she's full of love. She is someone I want on my side forever."

He expressed his desire "to hold onto her hand even in difficult times" and hopes that fans will "support our future together".

ALSO READ: 'A new life has come to us': Song Joong-ki marries pregnant British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.