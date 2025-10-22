Nigel Ng to release animated cartoon of Uncle Roger for new YouTube series

Nigel Ng is marking another milestone this year.

The 34-year-old Malaysian comedian, who got married in July, will be releasing an animated series on his YouTube channel.

Titled Fried, the story will revolve around his persona Uncle Roger before he went viral on the internet - the job he used to have, the friends (and enemies) he made, and his love interest at the time Auntie Helen.

Nigel broke the news today (Oct 22) in an Instagram post: "We're busy developing the universe - creating the art style, writing the scripts, coming up with the characters and casting voice actors…

"We'll drop some teasers for Fried later this year on YouTube. Can't wait to share more with all my nieces and nephews!"

According to Fast Company, the series will premiere later this year and is currently being produced by Los Angeles-based company Toonstar.

Nigel married lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in a grand three-day wedding in Sintra, Portugal.

Last year, he opened a fried rice restaurant named Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger at Pavillion mall in Kuala Lumpur, and set a Guiness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Uncle Roger, with a sea of fans clad in the character's iconic orange collared shirt.

The restaurant saw success and has since expanded with more outlets in Kuala Lumpur as well as Johor Bahru.

