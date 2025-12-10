'How could he be so thoughtless?' Benz Hui's family open up about Collin Chee leaking funeral details

Benz Hui's family have opened up about their disappointment over local actor Collin Chee's recent indiscretion where he revealed details of the late actor's private wake to Singapore media.

Benz's Singaporean wife Angeli Lung and their daughter Charmaine spoke to local media veteran Chan Yunhong recently while in Singapore to manage his afterlife matters.

In a Facebook post published by Chan on Dec 6, Lung shared: "We were very good to him, how could he leak details of the memorial service? I'm so deeply hurt by him and I'm truly heartbroken."

Benz died on Oct 28 at the age of 76 from multiple organ failure due to complications from cancer. His funeral was held in Hong Kong on Nov 17 and he was cremated the following day. Collin told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published on Nov 18 that he had attended Benz's funeral, revealing parts of the eulogy that Benz's stepson gave, which he said moved him to tears.

The 58-year-old had also previously revealed to the media that he and Lung had known each other for many years since they were formerly colleagues at local broadcaster Mediacorp.

Lung told Chan: "The funeral director had already said before the wake that filming was not allowed and the contents of the funeral cannot be revealed. How could he not know?

"I never expected Collin to actually disclose the contents of the memorial service. How could he be so thoughtless?"

She added that other celebrities had also attended the wake, but they were all tight-lipped about the details.

Charmaine also told Chan: 'We are very unhappy. What he did lacked basic respect to my father and also implicated my elder brother. My brother isn't in the public eye. Furthermore, an eulogy is a private expression of the relationship and feelings between family members and the deceased. How could such a thing be publicly reported?"

The 28-year-old had separately made an Instagram post on Dec 6 criticising an "individual from Singapore" for leaking funeral details to the media, adding that he had invaded their privacy.

Lung added that "revealing someone's private matters behind their back is 100 per cent wrong" and that while other celebrities had spoken to the media about Benz's death, they only shared about their friendship and work relationship, and only Collin gave a "particularly in-depth coverage".

In response to Lung and Charmaine's statements, Collin was apologetic and told Chan that he is grateful for the kindness that Benz's family had always shown him before and was "extremely careful" with everything he said in the interview with Lianhe Zaobao, knowing what he should and shouldn't say. He added everything he told the media was very positive.

"If I did anything inappropriate, it was truly unintentional. This must all be a misunderstanding," he said, adding that he is willing to meet up with Benz's family in person to explain and apologise.

Collin had also told Shin Min Daily News in a report published on Dec 7 that he had sent text messages and called Lung and Charmaine but did not receive a response.

