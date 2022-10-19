Is Wang Xiaofei milking ex-wife Barbie Hsu's marriage to DJ Koo to sell noodles?

Being obsessed with your ex is never a good look.

Since Barbie Hsu filed for divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei last November, both of them appeared to have moved on.

Xiaofei is rumoured to be dating Chinese actress Zhang Yingying, while Barbie rekindled her romance with South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, aka DJ Koo, after two decades and got married in March.

However, a Douyin account which appears to be closely linked to Xiaofei is using Barbie and DJ Koo’s marriage to sell Xiaofei’s brand of noodles, of all things.

The page, named Sister Lan’s Recommendations, posted a video on Sunday (Oct 16) titled: “Barbie Hsu is three months pregnant, went over and beyond for Koo Jun-yup again”. It also used a photo of the couple.

There was also a caption which said Xiaofei feels sorry for himself since he’s only someone “selling hot and sour noodles” and that netizens pity him.

The now-deleted video promoted the cup noodles, linking to a page to purchase it.

The Douyin page reposts many videos by Zhang Lan, Xiaofei’s mother. It also frequently promotes other items from Ma Liu Ji, Xiaofei’s new F&B company, even thanking mother and son by name in the profile description.

Other salacious video titles on the Douyin account included “Wang Xiaofei never thought that after leaving Barbie Hsu, his business career would soar — more than 5,000 packs of Ma Liu Ji’s pickled fish sold” and “Barbie Hsu reveals her kids call Koo Jun-yup their father” followed by an assertion that Ma Liu Ji has sold more than 10 million packets of the noodles.

Netizens are enraged by the unverified rumour of Barbie’s pregnancy and how Xiaofei appeared to be milking her new marriage to paint himself the victim, while promoting his products.

One comment read: “Why do you always use Barbie’s name to sell your products” while another said: “Barbie is divorced and remarried, don’t mention her name again.”

