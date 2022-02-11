What to watch for Valentine's Day weekend with bae

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and couples are likely raring to go on romantic dates, whether at the swankiest restaurants or quiet, secluded locations to whisper sweet nothings to each other.

With Covid cases on the rise, however, hopeful romantics may find their date-night plans ruined. But fret not, all you'll need is a roof over your heads, food in your stomachs and a decent laptop or TV with access to streaming services.

Here are some dramas and movies for you and bae to catch while you celebrate a romantic Valentine's Day weekend, sans the risky Covid crowd.

The heart-stopping shockers

Romance isn't the only thing that will get both your hearts pumping — these entries will make sure of that.

The Tinder Swindler

This docudrama movie is based on the true stories of many women, all surrounding one man: Shimon Hayut. Approaching his prey through dating apps, Hayut charmed them with deceit, ultimately gaining access to their finances and leaving them in heavy debt.

But these women aren't just idle targets and do not simply accept their fate. The movie follows their love, loss and enactment of lex talionis — their retribution upon the man that swindled both their money and their hearts.

The Tinder Swindler is available on Netflix.

Pam & Tommy

While Pamela Anderson herself won't be watching this wild ride of a series, you and your bae certainly can.

As though the lives of celebrities aren't sensational enough, this series brings two of the most sensational celebrities into the public eye once more. Pam & Tommy captures the lives of the actress and her then-husband Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame, as they live life on the edge, finding love, making love and leaving their love behind.

Be sure to catch Lily James and Sebastian Stan in this shocking and controversial Disney+ series. Don't let the efforts and resources put into this gem go to waste.

Pam & Tommy is available on Disney+.

The crowd-pleasers

These shows may not be as romantic, thrilling or sobering as the others, but they'll keep you and your significant other engrossed and entertained.

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers

The cards are finally in Thailand's hands and it is making the most of it. Having gone from Japanese manga to TV series and movie, then to Taiwan, South Korea and China, this story definitely has a long history spanning two decades. In fact, the manga was first published in October 1992, so if you or your partner is a long-time fan, be sure to bring up this little trivia to wow them.

But don't be fooled, however — despite the story being an older one, Thailand's version puts a fresh spin on it, giving life once more to the characters and their relationships.

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers is available on Viu.

The Con-Heartist

It's impossible to disagree that Thailand has a penchant for films that evoke strong emotions, whether comedy, tragedy or otherwise. With The Con-Heartist, you and your bae can get the best of both worlds of comedy and romance, bundled in one.

When Ina is scammed by her now ex-lover, she finds herself estranged, alone and broke. Much like the women in The Tinder Swindler, however, she finds a way to exact revenge — by hiring a con-artist and pitting him against her ex.

This movie should not be missed, whether for the comedic moments between Ina and Tower, the con-artist, or the romance that springs between them.

The Con-Heartist is available on Netflix.

Raging Fire

Ip Man's Donnie Yen returns to your screens in this action-packed, explosive film full of violent fights and hot-blooded battles embedded within a story of justice and revenge.

When an officer of the law is forced to arrest and jail his apprentice, the latter seeks revenge. While stories of revenge thus far in this list have been about money or love, you can be sure that Yau Kong-ngo (Nicholas Tse) is out for blood.

Adrenaline junkies would do well to take the heat that Raging Fire provides to stoke the flames of their relationships.

Raging Fire is available on Disney+.

To move hearts

If you and your bae are of the empathetic type and are only interested in thoughtful, emotional movies, perhaps it would be prudent to consider these:

Your Name Engraved Herein

"Everyone's first love has the grandeur of an epic movie."

When two high-school boys find friendship in an all-boys school, their relationship gradually deepens and develops into a subdued love for one another. But when a girl is introduced into the story and pressures bear down upon them, their relationship is put to the test.

The controversial nature of this show pales in comparison to the depth of story it tells and the contemplative narrative it espouses. Absolutely a must-watch if you haven't already.

Your Name Engraved Herein is available on Netflix.

The Red Sleeve

This hit drama is based on a novel of the same name. Lee Jun-ho plays the haunted Korean prince Yi San who lived in the later half of the 18th century. Having witnessed the brutal death of his father at the hands of the current king, also his grandfather, Yi San is traumatised and unable to fulfil his role as future king.

What better way to mend his broken self than a chance encounter with Sung Deok-im (Lee Se-young)? Instantly enraptured, Yi San tries to woo her in hopes that she would become his royal consort. Deok-im is of independent nature, however, and doesn't sway easily.

Amid all the drama of the court, The Red Sleeve is a historical romance drama that shows love isn't just about fleeting emotions and desires, but about support in trying times and reliance upon one another.

The Red Sleeve is available on Viu.

Anita (Director's Cut)

Model Louise Wong made her acting debut in the flashiest way possible, stepping into the shoes and standing on the stage of one of the greatest Cantopop icons — the titular Anita Mui.

The candle of Anita's career certainly burned long and bright, spanning two decades of constant popularity and ubiquity, much more than any other performer within the Cantopop scene could ask for. However, the brilliance of her performative works cast a long shadow on her personal life and she met an unfortunate demise due to cervical cancer.

Join Louise in her portrayal of the iconic performer in this Director's Cut and follow her path to stardom and various romances along the way. Even if Cantopop isn't a passion of yours or your partner's, her inspiring tale of rags-to-riches will set both your hearts aflame.

Anita (Director's Cut) is available on Disney+.

Il Mare

What if you and your lover were split, not by distance, but time?

Il Mare depicts the tale of this strange love, wherein Han Sung-hyun (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Eun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun) are lovers separated by time. The story follows Sung-hyun who moves into a quiet location with little around him, and finds himself contacted by Eun-ju via a letter in his mailbox.

As time passes, he realises Eun-ju's predictions are uncannily accurate, and discovers that she actually is from the future. Their correspondence gradually develops into love, but with the insurmountable wall of time between the two, a meet-up seems nigh-improbable.

A lesser known fact: The Lake House, a popular 2006 film featuring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, was based on Il Mare. Should you want to compare the two with your bae, here's a trailer of the film:

Il Mare is available on iQiyi.

Cry your heart out

If the previous section wasn't enough to shake you and your partner's hearts, these selections will leave you both in a puddle of tears. Better put that shoulder to use — your other half will need to cry on it afterwards.

More Than Blue: The Series

Music has a certain way of reaching the soul and shaking you from within — that poignancy is not missed in More Than Blue: The Series, an adaption of 2018 hit Taiwanese film.

When music producer Wang Bo Han (Edison Wang) attempts to find the copyright holder of a particularly touching piece of music, he comes across the diary of K (Fandy Fan).But this isn't just any diary: Embedded within that diary is a tale just as evocative as the music that the terminally ill K composed.

Bo Han is drawn into the story of K and Cream (Gingle Wang), two orphans who share a strong bond forged through shared experiences. When his mortality becomes clear, however, K makes the choice to protect Cream, even at the expense of the truth.

This tragic drama of music and romance promises a series that hits the hard notes. Even the most stone-faced partner will likely shed a few tears watching this series to completion.

More Than Blue: The Series is available on Netflix.

The Farewell

The premise of this movie is sure to ring a chord with most of us.

Awkwafina plays Billi Wang, whose grandmother (Zhao Shu-zhen) is terminally ill. Billi's parents, not wanting to break the news to the elderly lady, choose instead to hold a family gathering on the reasoning that Billi's cousin is holding a wedding, and everyone goes to China for a family reunion.

Torn between the values of the East and the West, however, Billi is filled with guilt as her American morals compel her to tell Grandma about her impending demise while her more traditional family forbids her from it.

This isn't just a story about awkward family reunions or a negotiation of identity — The Farewell provides all that and more. Many of us have probably experienced some amount of death within the extended family, and a few may have even seen our grandparents on their deathbeds. The Farewell is a reflection of experiences like these, bringing them into a different context while still remaining relevant to us.

The passing of a loved one tends to be a poignant experience. The Farewell promises to tug on heartstrings and bring you and your partner to tears.

The Farewell is available on Netflix.

Clouds

Based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, Clouds is a film that encapsulates the playful hopefulness of youth and young adulthood, interspersing it with the hard reality of mortality that no one that young should need to face.

It's no secret: Zach (Fin Argus) passes away at the end of this film due to complications with cancer. While his death is tragic, Clouds — prudently — doesn't harp on his passing. Instead, the focus of this film is the life leading up to it, along with the legacy that Zach leaves behind.

The message of this movie is a clear one: You shouldn't need to find out you're dying before you start living. Although the movie does seem to be aimed at the younger couples out there, Zach's message is one that should be heard by all.

Here's the upbeat hit that Zach made before his passing:

Clouds is available on Disney+.

A Moment to Remember

Can you imagine the torment of watching your loved one slowly lose memories of the time spent together with you?

If you can, then you can understand the immense suffering that Choi Chul-soo (Jung Woo-sung) went through as he struggles to rekindle the love that slowly creeps further out of his reach. In A Moment to Remember, Son Ye-jin plays Kim Soo-jin, a woman with amnesia who gradually forgets the memories that constitute her love for Chul-soo.

This South Korean film from 2004 may not be quite as fresh as the rest, but it's an absolute tearjerker like no other and will undoubtedly reinforce your love for your partner this Valentine's Day.

A Moment to Remember is available on Netflix.

