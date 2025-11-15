Xiaxue strikes back against lawyer's letter from Simonboy after criticisms of his charity

Local content creator Xiaxue has responded to a lawyer's letter from Simonboy threatening to take legal action against her after she shared criticisms of his newly-launched charity.

On Nov 12, the 41-year-old, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, criticised Simon Khung's parenting and his new Forever Megan Charity, launched in tribute of his deceased daughter.

Megan was his second child, who died at the age of four in 2020 after being abused by his ex-wife, Foo Li Ping, and her then-boyfriend Wang Shi Xiang.

Foo was sentenced to 19 years' jail earlier this year, while Wang was sentenced to 30 years' jail and 17 strokes of the cane for causing Megan's death. Their friend was also arrested, and her trial is pending.

Xiaxue took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (Nov 15) morning to share parts of the "long-winded" letter where she said that Simon, 38, was demanding compensation for alleged damages or he would sue her "for even more money".

An excerpt shared by Xiaxue also shows demands for the removal of Stories she had made on Instagram and Facebook about the situation, and a signed apology to be posted on her social media.

She shared that the letter further claimed that Xiaxue had insinuated Simon did not "earn an honest living" and questioned his faithfulness to his wife, which she said she didn't "say anything about".

Sharing further segments of the letter, Xiaxue added: "Read the whole letter and they didn't explain where I said anything false or baseless..."

Regarding parts of the letter which claimed that Xiaxue had referenced the death of Megan in a "callous" manner that was "abusive and insulting", and was intended to cause "harassment, alarm and distress" to Simon, she responded that she had referred to Megan's passing in a neutral way.

In her next Stories, Xiaxue said that she invited Simon on her podcast to do her "job as a host" after learning about Megan's death, but appeared to strike out further at his parenting.

She mentioned that she had not known then that Simon was 27 when he had gotten his ex-wife Foo pregnant at 19, and that he had gone to jail twice for assault when Megan was an infant.

She also reiterated that Simon did not report Megan missing for several months after his release from prison, when the toddler was still alive.

She also clapped back against claims in the lawyer's letter that Simon was in "severe distress" after her statements, pointing to his own Instagram post on the day which appeared to show him enjoying his time with his current wife at a Toys 'R' Us sale.

Criticisms

On Nov 12, Xiaxue had shared a Facebook post from former journalist Bertha Henson, where the latter questioned "what sort of father" Simon was to Megan.

Bertha had shared an article stating Simon was "unfazed" by the online criticism he received after starting the Forever Megan Charity.

"Glad he is unfazed," Xiaxue wrote in her scathing post. "Three kids with three different mums. First child he neglected for 11 years and met the kid for the first time in 2024. Made sure to document it on social media and for the news. Second one passed. Third one just born."

To make her point, she pointed to the photo of Simon used in the article, where she wrote that he was grabbing a random kid for a "photo op".

She further stated that Simon had enough kids to deal with and need not bother with others' children.

