10 fashionable looks by Red Velvet's Joy we're obsessed with right now

If you're not familiar with this stunning starlet, then it's about time you should. Besides her killer musical chops, Park Soo-young, otherwise known by her moniker, Joy from Red Velvet has a ton of style up her sleeve.

The South Korean singer, actress, and member of the girl group Red Velvet was announced as a cast member in the new variety show in 2020's 'Handsome Tigers'.

In 2021, she landed the main role as Seong Mi Do in an upcoming K-drama, Only One Person that's set to be released in November 2021. However, the star has definitely caught our eyes in more ways than one.

From music videos to editorial shoots, the artist has been experimenting with various styles, ranging from gingham to classic vintage pieces and lots of prints. Did we mention that Joy also loves her fair share of bright colours in her outfits too?

From the K-pop star's favourite garments to her must-have accessories, ahead, we've rounded up 10 of our favourite looks by Red Velvet's Joy we're loving at the moment.

In most cases, Joy tends to opt for a statement piece and base her other pieces around it. Take, for instance, this bright red number that she is seen sporting alongside a black pair of denim shorts and knee-high leather boots.

Nothing screams date night more than this cute little number. Joy shows us how easy it is to rock this paisley dress with a versatile pair of strappy heels.

If there's anyone who's brave enough to mix and match a bold textured cardigan and a printed t-shirt, you can count on Joy to impress.

In her latest solo debut music video for 'Hello', the starlet is seen wearing a handmade crochet bolero top layered with a Comme Des Garçons T-shirt, and Alexander Wang's Bite high-rise shorts.

Riding on the crochet trend, Joy opts for a darker crochet top in this look, as she pairs it with a lace bodysuit and a light pair of denim shorts. To complete her summery look, she goes for a minimalist pair of flatforms that give her some height - which also blends in seamlessly with the rest of her outfit.

A simple LBD is a definite must-have in any wardrobe, and here Joy pulls it off effortlessly alongside a bright orange Heron Preston bag that instantly steals the spotlight.

Layering pieces can be quite intimidating to some. But for Joy, she manages to look effortless chic in this ensemble which also sees a bright neon furry cardigan. It's a bold choice for sure, but this outfit strikes balance in terms of texture, colour and prints.

Looking for some casual style inspiration? Rest assured that this outfit is sure to please. All you need is a basic white bodysuit, a pair of tailored high denim jeans and your favourite pair of sports shoes.

Adding bright bags to your look is as trendy as they are great investments that will last for seasons to come. Great to wear with a simple voluminous sleeved dress or in this case, a classic leather jacket, this bright neon green bag is one worth considering to add to your collection if you don't already have one.

Keeping her look simple and casual, Joy also goes for a simple New Era cap and a pearl necklace to complete her laidback look.

Long or short, pleated skirts are a great way to add volume to create a more dynamic silhouette. Here, the star is seen wearing a tanned midi-length skirt, topped with an olive green shirt. To round out the look, she's also wearing a bright lilac pair of heels and a pastel pink handbag.

For a more dainty look, here, Joy goes for a playful white flowy dress that goes seemingly well with a black pair of flats and high white socks - exuding a sense of elegance and individuality.

This article was first published in Her World Online.