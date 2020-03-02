$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

$2 DAISO FACE MASK

If you're scrambling to get hold of face masks, Daiso Singapore is selling 30 pieces for just $2 per box.

As it is currently the cheapest face mask, for just seven cents per piece, and it is limited to one box per customer, you'll want to get your hands on them before they fly off the shelves.

The three-layer face mask offers 99 per cent protection against pollen, bacteria and dust, and comes with a nose wire for a snug fit.

The government has also started handing out four surgical masks to every household from Feb 1 to 5, at the 89 community centres (CC) and 654 residents' committee (RC) centres.

MOH's advisory notes that people who are sick with symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose should wear surgical masks so as not to spread their illnesses to others, while experts have said that healthy people don't need to wear masks.

LIMITED EDITION BLACK HOJICHA CORNETTO

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rainer Cheung

Get your hands on the Black Hojicha Cornetto on Redmart for a limited time only, available for 30 days from Jan 31.

The ice cream is rich and has a subtle smoky undertone flavour of the roasted Japanese green tea leaf, which makes it a refreshing mid-day snack to have.

You can get a single cone for $2.40 and a pack of three for $6.70 on Redmart.

1-FOR-1 SELECTED STARBUCKS DRINK

Redeem a free drink when you purchase any of the selected drinks with your Starbucks card.

The one-for-one deal is only applicable when you order a Venti-sized Okinawa Brown Sugar Latte, Black Sesame Pure Matcha Latte with Taro Foam or Blueberry Dark Mocha Frappuccino.

The free drink can be redeemed at a later time as it will be stored as a voucher in your Starbucks account, and the offer is limited to four vouchers per member.

When: Feb 4 to 7

Where: Starbucks outlets islandwide, except Jewel Changi Airpot and Singapore Changi Airport

1-FOR-1 WEEKEND MOVIE TICKET AT SHAW THEATRE

PHOTO: Shaw Theatres

Safra members can look forward to spending your weekends catching up on the latest blockbusters without breaking the bank.

From now till March 29, simply flash your Safra card in person at any Shaw Theatre to enjoy one free movie ticket with each purchase.

It is not valid for online or advance booking and is limited to the first 1,000 so make sure you head down to the ticketing office well before the movie timings.

When: Now till March 29

BUY 2 GET 1 FREE THE ALLEY DRINK

PHOTO: The Alley Instagram Stories screengrab

In celebration of 'everyone's birthday' which falls on the seventh day of the lunar calendar, The Alley is having a drink promotion. After all, Chinese New Year isn't over yet, so your diet doesn't have to start now!

From now till Feb 6, buy two of your favourite bubble tea drinks and redeem a drink with the lowest price for free. Now's your chance to try out its signature drinks from the different series.

When: Now till Feb 6

