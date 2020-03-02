$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

PHOTO: Daiso, Facebook/JapanGoodies
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

$2 DAISO FACE MASK 

If you're scrambling to get hold of face masks, Daiso Singapore is selling 30 pieces for just $2 per box. 

As it is currently the cheapest face mask, for just seven cents per piece, and it is limited to one box per customer, you'll want to get your hands on them before they fly off the shelves.

The three-layer face mask offers 99 per cent protection against pollen, bacteria and dust, and comes with a nose wire for a snug fit.

Posted by JapanGoodies on Thursday, 30 January 2020

The government has also started handing out four surgical masks to every household from Feb 1 to 5, at the 89 community centres (CC) and 654 residents' committee (RC) centres.

MOH's advisory notes that people who are sick with symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose should wear surgical masks so as not to spread their illnesses to others, while experts have said that healthy people don't need to wear masks.

LIMITED EDITION BLACK HOJICHA CORNETTO 

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rainer Cheung

Get your hands on the Black Hojicha Cornetto on Redmart for a limited time only, available for 30 days from Jan 31. 

The ice cream is rich and has a subtle smoky undertone flavour of the roasted Japanese green tea leaf, which makes it a refreshing mid-day snack to have. 

You can get a single cone for $2.40 and a pack of three for $6.70 on Redmart.

1-FOR-1 SELECTED STARBUCKS DRINK

Redeem a free drink when you purchase any of the selected drinks with your Starbucks card. 

The one-for-one deal is only applicable when you order a Venti-sized Okinawa Brown Sugar Latte, Black Sesame Pure Matcha Latte with Taro Foam or Blueberry Dark Mocha Frappuccino.

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Thursday, 2 January 2020

The free drink can be redeemed at a later time as it will be stored as a voucher in your Starbucks account, and the offer is limited to four vouchers per member.

When: Feb 4 to 7
Where: Starbucks outlets islandwide, except Jewel Changi Airpot and Singapore Changi Airport

1-FOR-1 WEEKEND MOVIE TICKET AT SHAW THEATRE

PHOTO: Shaw Theatres

Safra members can look forward to spending your weekends catching up on the latest blockbusters without breaking the bank.

From now till March 29, simply flash your Safra card in person at any Shaw Theatre to enjoy one free movie ticket with each purchase.

It is not valid for online or advance booking and is limited to the first 1,000 so make sure you head down to the ticketing office well before the movie timings. 

When: Now till March 29

BUY 2 GET 1 FREE THE ALLEY DRINK  

PHOTO: The Alley Instagram Stories screengrab

In celebration of 'everyone's birthday' which falls on the seventh day of the lunar calendar, The Alley is having a drink promotion. After all, Chinese New Year isn't over yet, so your diet doesn't have to start now!  

From now till Feb 6, buy two of your favourite bubble tea drinks and redeem a drink with the lowest price for free. Now's your chance to try out its signature drinks from the different series. 

When: Now till Feb 6

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

TRENDING

What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES